Adam Hourigan
THIS IS A SHED: Take a look inside a real backyard hideaway

Adam Hourigan
22nd Jul 2019 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:36 PM
IT'S A given that when you're looking to buy a house you look at all the pretty photos of the interiors, even a nice shot at sunset.

But when you've got a shed like Eoin McSwan, you need to see his shed.

The semi-retired blacksmith has a shed most could only dream of.

And unlike the modern "man-cave" - there's no creature comforts out here. It's a shed entirely filled with metal. Okay there's a pizza oven and camp-kitchen, but Eoin made it all from scratch, so it doesn't count.

Should you buy the house, you can of course convert it to whatever you like, but we'll take you for a look through the shed as it is now, a blacksmith's hideaway.

 

For more detail on the house visit selling agent Ford & Dougherty's site here.

blacksmith man-cave real estate shed
Grafton Daily Examiner

