'Amazing' $200,000 lotto win for Casino pensioner

A CASINO pensioner is ready to cook up a storm and shout herself a new stove after winning $200,000 in the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

The happy woman also scored a consolation prize of $1000.

Speaking with a NSW Lotteries official this afternoon to claim her prize, the Casino woman admitted her win had come at the perfect time.

"Oh my god, oh my god, you're kidding me? Two hundred and one thousand dollars?" she said.

"If you knew how much that would change my life, you would be amazed.

"This is amazing. It will make life so much easier and I can finally do those things that I have always wanted to do.

"I walked into the outlet five minutes ago and Bill, the owner, was saying that he had sold a first prize winning ticket and I screamed, 'that's me', he just looked at me and said 'bull sh--'.

"I get so excited when I win a little, so you can imagine how happy I am now."

When asked how she planned to spend her windfall, the self-confessed foodie shared some of it would go straight to the kitchen.

"I can finally have a real stove! I'll probably get a whole new kitchen," she said.

"I will be able to pay off my bills and I would like to go on a holiday.

"I will share some with my family too."

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her entry of two consecutive numbers at Plaza News, Shop 1, 169 Canterbury Street, Casino.

Plaza News co-owners Bill and Sue Rose said they were ecstatic to have sold their first Lucky Lotteries 1st Prize winning entry.

"We are ecstatic," Mr Rose said.

"I think I am happier than what the winner is. She is a lovely lady and it was a well-deserved win.

"This is our biggest win. Fingers crossed we have some more big wins soon."