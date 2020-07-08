THIS IS SE—REUS: Costa claims Guineas after trouble at gates
REUS was touch and go to be scratched at the gates before the start of the $80,000 Tursa Grafton Guineas.
But despite misbehaving behind the stalls including knocking down a barrier attendant, the Michael Costa trained gelding was able to eclipse a competitive field in the July Carnival’s three-year-old feature.
Reus ($4, Andrew Gibbons) came from deep on the outside channel to win by almost half a length over John Sargent trained Foxborough ($3.50, Rachel King) and John O’Shea trained Fashchanel ($3.70fav, Glen Boss).
More to come.