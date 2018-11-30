Menu
The B-Double truck is towed away from the Pacific Highway following a crash Friday morning.
The B-Double truck is towed away from the Pacific Highway following a crash Friday morning. Jenna Thompson
News

This is what happens when you cut someone off

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Nov 2018 2:23 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
POLICE are appealing for anyone with information relating to yesterday's B-double truck crash at the Tyson Street and Pacific Highway intersection.

At approximately 1:45am Friday morning the southbound vehicle was forced to take evasive action when a second B-double truck failed to give way at the Tyson Street intersection.

"The second truck has pulled onto the Pacific Highway in front of the southbound truck, directly in his path," a police spokesperson said.

The debris leftover following Friday morning's crash.
The debris leftover following Friday morning's crash. Jenna Thompson


In order to avoid a collision, the driver of the southbound truck manoeuvred and rolled to the side of the road. Meanwhile, the driver that failed to give way left the scene and continued on their journey.

Roads and Maritime Service and salvage crews responded quickly to the incident, with minimal disruption to highway traffic.

The driver was conveyed to hospital for a medical check and later released.

If you have information about Friday's incident, call Grafton police on 66420222.

Grafton Daily Examiner

