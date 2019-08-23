'This is your last chance': Teen uses Snapchat order

A teen used Snapchat to harass his former partner.

A teen used Snapchat to harass his former partner.

A TEEN has narrowly avoided jail time for sending his former girlfriend a string of Snapchats calling her a c--- and threatening to distribute a video of her in the shower.

The 19 year old called her about 199 times between March 6 and June 3, including 67 missed calls, breaching the domestic violence order.

Charged with using his mobile to harass his former partner, breaching a domestic violence order twice and breaching a community service order, the teen pleaded guilty to the charges in the Mackay Magistrate Court.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said the DVO was granted on March 7, 2019.

On March 30, the teen Snapchatted his former girlfriend multiple times and accused her of cheating on him.

"Parts of the message stated 'you're being a f---ing s---, you're accusing me for it, yet you're the one sending people shot, look at your Snapchat count c---'," Mr Beamish said.

The teen also claimed he had a video of his former partner "slipping in the shower", which he threatened to show her father if she did not respond to him.

The 19 year old blamed his friends for the texts and calls, but when asked to provide police with their information, he couldn't give it to them.

Defence lawyer Rosemary Varley said her client no longer had a relationship with the victim, and had no intention of contacting her in the future.

She said while the DVO breach was a serious, there was no threat of physical violence towards the victim.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said if the teen were older, a jail term would be justified.

"You can't keep getting probation orders forever," Mr Muirhead warned him.

"This is your last chance. If you are back before the courts for a breach of a domestic violence order again of that nature, the courts would have to consider imprisonment."

The teen was fined $1750 for the community service and DVO breaches. He was placed on 12 months probation. Convictions were recorded.