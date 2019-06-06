This legendary artist won't go breaking your heart

MEMORY LANE: UK singing legend Kiki Dee with Carmelo Luggeri. The pair will be performing a special concert at Sawtell RSL in July.

CLARENCE Valley music fans of a certain vintage will have mouthed the words Don't Go Breaking My Heart at least once in their life.

But now's your chance to catch the original voice behind those unforgettable lyrics Kiki Dee live on stage within geographical striking distance.

The legendary Kiki Dee will be performing a special intimate performance at the Sawtell RSL in July as she celebrates five decades as one of the UK's most prolific recording and touring artist.

After 100 sell-out shows in the UK, Kiki Dee brings to Australian audiences the most memorable songs of her illustrious career including I Got The Music In Me, the hauntingly beautiful Amareuse and True Love the most requested wedding waltz of all time.

Of course the smash hit Don't Go Breaking My Heart will be the cherry on top of this awesome trip down memory lane.

But Kiki won't stop there. With 12 albums, four EPs and 40 singles to her credit, her repertoire also includes tributes to Leonard Cohen and a host of other great songwriters of our generation.

Kiki Dee was the first British artist to be signed by Tamla Motown. In the early 1990s she joined forces with songwriter, producer and guitarist Carmelo Luggeri, who had worked with Bill Wyman, Julian Lennon, and Andy Williams to name a few. Carmelo produced some bonus tracks for The Very Best of Kiki Dee album, and, having hit it off musically, they took on a new musical direction together, playing acoustic concerts, starting with an appearance at The Royal Albert Hall for World AIDS Day in 1994.

Over the past 18 years, Kiki and Carmelo have successfully curated and toured their unique acoustic-based show in the UK and Europe and will be bringing that winning formula to Australia.

Don't miss Kiki Dee with Carmelo Luggeri live at the Sawtell RSL on Saturday, July 20. Tickets on sale via the Sawtell RSL website.