This little hippie went to market

Shopping for clothes responsibly means looking beyond the beyond the price point. Chaay_Tee

MIDDLE-AGED women trawl rustic, pungent avenues of portable gazebos with bored, blank middle-aged men in tow two steps behind.

I have been those men, dragged by Ms L. through myriad markets over the years but usually after one quick lap of the stall and tables, have quickly been able to establish that there is absolutely nothing I wanted to buy, find the exit and immediately head for the nearest bar to wait for her to scour the lot and come laden with trinkets and collectibles and a couple of jars a lemon butter which we will never touch.

But this time Ms L. wanted her own stall.

Surprisingly, apart from the 4.30am start, the 300km round trip, the queue to get in, the slope of the site, the paradoxical threat of higher winter temperatures than usual and rain (she was selling winter coats), the cost, the proximity to the natural oils and smelly-stuff stall and one playing Dean Martin's on loop, it was quite fun and an eye opener.

Man, it's a different world out there in market-land before 6am.

Predictably the overwhelming demographic was fit, hard, lined faces of 50 plus, dreadlocked, layered cheesecloth and tie-die types with tea cosy hats and homemade jewellery, ear-rings, nose-rings, lip-rings (and undoubtedly elsewhere-rings), selling (and buying) hand-made honey and jewellery and smelly stuff and incense and cheesecloth and tea cosies.

The next most common demographic were baristas.

They're a healthy lot at markets. It's all vegan friendly and you can't find anything with gluten, sugar, GM, MSG or any additives apart from stevia, while kale, kombucha and other stuff beginning with K are all the rage.

However, while KFC and Krispy Kremes need not apply, there seemed to be a fair bit of second-hand K-Mart original stuff floating around.

Any cakes, cookies and confection had to be handmade and wholesome, apparently.

These markets were huge, yet the above things only accounted for about half the stalls. Peculiarly, despite having done a couple of laps of the pop-up pergolas, I cannot for the life of me remember what the rest were selling.

Anonymous market stuff.

Unexpectedly there was also a wine stall. Now we're talking.

Hey, maybe I could get used to this market caper.