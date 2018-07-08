This old chestnut has magic of beanstalk

The Moreton Bay chestnut (Castanospermum australe) is sometimes known as the black bean, lucky bean plant and even Jack's beanstalk tree. In its native Australian rainforest habitat, this plant will grow into a large tropical-looking tree with red flowers. However, it can also be grown as a lush leafy indoor plant.

It's most commonly grown in clusters, where multiple impressively large bean-like seeds are pressed shallowly into the surface of the potting mix. The seeds split open and stems emerge with lots of glossy green leaves. It creates a fantastic miniature rainforest effect and the sizeable and long- lasting seeds are also an interesting feature.

Moreton Bay chestnuts purchased in a potted group can be left in the same pot for several years. If you do need to repot them, choose a pot that's a little larger than the current container. The larger the pot the bigger the plants will grow.

They can grow into quite large plants but can be trimmed if required. Place the pot in a brightly lit, warm spot that doesn't receive direct light and is protected from cold draughts.