A regal pad for the price of a six pack

GOT royal fever? Here is the perfect tonic. This mansion in the UK could be yours for about $18.

Located in Devon in southwest England, the luxury residence is valued at $4.2 million and even comes with its own Rolls Royce.

You could roll up in your very own Rolls Royce

It sits on 10 acres of landscaped grounds, has a detached four car garage, three hole golfing greens, an indoor heated swimming pool, a gym, a fully-stocked bar and wine cellar and a separate leisure complex.

"With the Rolls Royce in the driveway, a fully stocked bar and wine cellar, a heated indoor pool, and huge grounds to enjoy, you will want for nothing," according to millionairemansion.co.uk

"Furnishings, fixtures and fittings are included and the owners are even leaving a stock of 600 spare light bulbs for every lamp and fitting in the house."

The heated indoor pool is perfect for a dip on a grey and miserable English day

Built in the 1900s, the estate is about three hours from London and features a large reception area with an impressive staircase and fireplace, a grand drawing room, dining room and bar room with access to an entertaining terrace.

There is also a library, two WCs - that's bathrooms in Auslish - and a fully equipped kitchen-breakfast room with French doors leading to a walled garden.

The dining room is perfect for a regal high tea, or in the event Coldplay’s Chris Martin pops in

In the basement there is a utility room, freezer room, wine cellar and storage area.

Upstairs, the house has four large ensuited bedrooms. The master suite features a dressing room, sitting room area and bathroom with large whirlpool and mood-lit bath.

Outside there is also a detached four-car garage with a separate apartment above, and the separate leisure complex has an indoor heated swimming pool with doors leading to a paved patio area, a gym, changing rooms, shower and WC (yes, another bathroom).

Other features include electric gates to both the main and tradesman's entrance, CCTV and an alarm system.

And when one wants to rest their weary head, the master has all of the required comforts

Tickets have been opened up globally and cost $18.30 each - that's about the price of a quality six-pack or a decent cab sav - and the proceeds going to various charities.

The winner will then be drawn on November 30 unless all one million tickets sell out first.

First prize includes the property, the Rolls Royce, the UK stamp duty paid, and fully-funded housekeeper and gardener for a year.

There is even over $90,000 in cash to splash, and no rules preventing the winner from renting the property out or even selling it

As well as the main Millionaire Mansion prize, there are nine $18,000 runner-up prizes to be won.

To find out more visit millionairemasion.co.uk