This road is a 'disaster waiting to happen'

Bob Weston, 73, is very worried about the state of the South Skyline Road in Lismore which he believes is very dangerous. Marc Stapelberg

A GOONELLABAH resident says his road resembles "Belgium cobblestones" at its best and "the death roads of Bolivia" at its worst.

Skyline Road South is a "disaster waiting to happen", according to local man Bob Weston.

"This road is in serious need of repair and is a real safety issue," he said.

"The road is completely unsafe and is effectively a one-lane road with very few places to pass."

The 73-year-old said since moving to his Goonellabah property in 2000, there have been several close calls.

Mr Weston said the entire road, which is dirt at first and then partially sealed along the top half, suffers from broken edges, large and extremely deep potholes as well as broken culverts with steep road edges "up to three metres straight down".

"If you get a car slipping in there it's not going to end well," he said.

He said a resident had flipped her car onto its roof while trying to allow another car to pass, and while she was lucky to be uninjured, he worries it will only be a matter of time before more serious accidents happen.

"Any car here doesn't last long," he said.

Since moving to the property, Mr Weston has replaced five cars in that time, including 4WDs such as a Jeep, while his wife has replaced three cars, his eldest son two and "who knows how many tyres".

"The cars just break up even when you're only going 20km/h," he said.

"Every time you drive on that road, no matter how careful or how slow you go, you're doing damage."

He said the road was getting to the point where his newspaper delivery driver was concerned about continuing to deliver to his property due to the damage inflicted on his vehicle.

Couriers will not deliver packages marked fragile due to insurance issues.

Mr Weston said he had approached Lismore City Council about repairing the road, but was disappointed to receive only a standard, automated reply.

He said the road repair and replacement time was "appalling" and roads such as Skyline Road South should be serviced regularly.

"Ideally I would like to see the road sealed," he said.

The council's civic services manager, Darren Patch, said Skyline Road South was last repaired in November 2018 and was scheduled to be graded next month.

He said there was no plan to seal the road in the future.

"While council has every sympathy in these circumstances, it is ultimately the responsibility of every driver to drive according to the road conditions and keep a proper lookout for surface defects, road debris, water, animals and the like," Mr Patch said.

"The stark reality is that the state of our road network is a legacy of many successive councils and we would need approximately $70 million to completely repair the network, which is money council simply does not have.

"While we understand the frustration drivers have with a road network that is less than perfect, we have maintenance strategies in place to provide the best possible service we can with the resources at our disposal."