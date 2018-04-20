Calculator: When you need to go to bed

AN ONLINE sleep calculator can tell you the best time for you to go to bed.

The clever calculator works out what time you need to go to bed just by the time you need to get up combined with information on the body's natural sleep pattern, which works in 90 minute cycles.

Being woken by an alarm during one of the 90-minute cycles is often what makes people feel groggy in the morning, making it seem harder to get up out of bed.

The sleep calculator, made by the team at home interiors specialist Hillarys, can work out the time you need to go to bed to make sure you wake up with a spring in your step.

The calculator will help you work out how much sleep to have. Picture: iStock

Want to wake up feeling fresh at 7am? Head to bed at 9.46pm, 11.16pm or 12.46am for you night owls.

Tara Hall, a spokeswoman for hillarys.co.uk said: "Getting a good night's sleep is about more than simply going to bed early, It's about waking up at the right time, too.

"Using a formula based on the body's natural rhythms, the Sleep Calculator will work out the best time for you to rise or go to sleep."

Click here to try the calculator

HOW MUCH SLEEP DO I NEED FOR MY AGE?

The National Sleep Foundation recommends:

• Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours

• Infants (4-11 months): 12-15 hours

• Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours

This calculator will help you to never wake up and feel groggy again. Picture: iStock

• Preschoolers (3-5): 10-13 hours

• School age children (6-13): 9-11 hours

• Teenagers (14-17): 8-10 hours

• Younger adults (18-25): 7-9 hours

• Adults (26-64): 7-9 hours

• Older adults (65+): 7-8 hours

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.