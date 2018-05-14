Mindblowing Friends theory about Ross and Monica

This theory about Ross and Monica will blow your mind.

OH Friends. It now dates back to before some of you were even born, but the fan theories that keep cropping up prove it's timeless.

And now there's a new one that will change how you see the entire sitcom.

In a now-viral thought bubble, comedian Emily Heller posted a theory on Twitter suggesting the writers were forced to make Ross and Monica brother and sister.

Why? Because otherwise everyone would have sided with Carol in Ross' divorce.

Just realized they HAD to make Monica & Ross brother and sister otherwise all the F•R•I•E•N•D•S would have stuck with Carol in the divorce — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) May 12, 2018

Let's break this theory down. The first season commenced shortly after Ross and Carol's divorce.

Before this, it's safe to assume they were both integrated into the core "group". But as we see in so many of the show's relationships - like Ross' short-lived marriage to Emily - the group always end up having to pick a side.

With that in mind, why WOULD they have picked Ross over Carol?

Carol is portrayed as sweet, articulate, witty and friendly. Ross is constantly whining, has anger management issues, has zero idea how to interact with women (or men, for that matter) and was proven to be the worst flatmate in history. In fact, he's widely regarded as the worst character on the show.

When it was time for an inevitable choice to be made, in what universe would the others have picked the latter without some sort of... familial obligation?

People's minds were blown by the revelation:

Could this be any more true? pic.twitter.com/jPaLec6xaY — Marie Langley (@mlbookworm) May 12, 2018

there's a bunch of deleted scenes where they all keep in touch with carol and love and support her behind ross's back — d o m (@lawandorderPCP) May 12, 2018

Bawhaha! This assumes Ross was high in the pecking order. 🤣🤣🤣🤣



🚨Breaking News: Monica is the #1 Friend, it’s HER circle. Everyone just has to be friends with Ross by association. — Wright On The Mark (@rogue_WOM) May 13, 2018

Although others quite fairly pointed out that Carol is the one who cheated on him and called the marriage off, making her the bad party.

Exactly. Ross wasn’t the greatest character but people are acting like Carol didn’t do anything wrong 🧐 — liv (@cheejiburga) May 13, 2018

Others pointed out that Ross and Chandler were friends in college, so Chandler would have no real reason to choose Carol over him:

That doesn't make sense. Chandler was good friends and band mates with Ross in high school. Why would Chandler choose Carol over Ross? She didn't seem like a coffee drinker anyway. Never at Central Park, which was the glue holding the group together. #Friends — Mindy (@MindyLeeRose) May 13, 2018

Strongly disagree. What reason does Chandler have to side with Carol...plus I think it’s understandable to side with Ross he had no idea she was gay...I don’t see it. #teamross #friends — Danielle Ganje (@DaniGanje) May 13, 2018

Look, maybe there's two sides to this. But to be frank, a Ross-less world would have made the show a hell'va lot less frustration.