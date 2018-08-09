Menu
Mum’s perfect response to breastfeeding shamer

by Michelle Gant
9th Aug 2018 4:14 AM

A NEW mum on holiday with her family in Mexico was told to cover up while breastfeeding her baby - and her creative response has gone viral.

Melanie Dudley, a mother of three from Austin, Texas, was at a restaurant when she started to feed her four-month-old baby.

"I was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with my entire family and a man asked me to cover myself," she told Yahoo Lifestyle. "I'm usually discreet but we were seated in the back of the restaurant."

Carol Lockwood shared the picture on Facebook.
Carol Lockwood shared the picture on Facebook.

So Dudley asked her husband to hand her a cover and instead of covering her chest, she tossed it over her head.

Someone snapped a picture of the strange scene and a family friend, Carol Lockwood, shared it on Facebook.

"A friend's daughter-in-law was told to 'cover up' while feeding her baby, so she did! I've never met her, but I think she's AWESOME!!!" Lockwood wrote.

She also commented that it was 32 degrees at the time and "extremely humid" when the photo was taken.

The photo of Dudley has been received 100,000 likes and shared 181,000 times since it was posted on July 31.

The photo has garnered mixed reactions, with some saying they feel a woman should try to be discreet while breastfeeding in a public space, while others argue that mothers should be free to feed their child anywhere without being called out for it.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.

