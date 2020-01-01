Menu
Magic Jake
News

This young entertainer is no illusion

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Jan 2020 2:47 PM
THIS magician may only be young, but he has spent the best part of eight years in the business.

Magic Jake is a professional children’s magician journeying up and down the coast spreading joy, wonder and laughter with his latest kids illusion show “Abra-KID-abra”.

The young magician who will be coming to the Clarence Valley this January has won numerous awards and became an Australian Magic Champion at 13 years old.

“I have been doing this since I was eleven years old and I just really love it,” he said.

“I love making people happy.

“There is something about magic that sparks wonder in people and it is an awesome feeling to challenge what people think is possible.”

Magic Jake said being a magician was “the only job I ever really wanted” and was planning on taking the next step in his career by moving to Brisbane, but not before a few more regional shows.

“I like performing in small towns a lot,” he said.

“I try to bring it to an audience that don’t really get to experience a live magic show that often.”

When Magic Jake brings his show to town people can expect plenty of audience participation, illusions, comedy and his new favourite trick which is sure to impress the parents.

“Sawing a kid in half has to be my favourite trick at the moment, just because it is one of the new ones in the show and it is pretty exciting,” he said.

“It is a really cool experience for them.”

Catch the free Abra-KID-abra shows at GDSC on January 7 at 11am and at Yamba Shores Tavern on January 8 at 1pm. Magic Jake will also be performing his Magic Jake: LIVE! Comedy Magic Show at 8pm on January 8 at Iluka Bowls Club.

