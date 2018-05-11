Thommo and Dougy touch down for rare Valley visit

Cricket Hall of Fame inductee, Jeff Thompson, addresses the audience at the 2016 Allan Border Medal dinner.

Cricket Hall of Fame inductee, Jeff Thompson, addresses the audience at the 2016 Allan Border Medal dinner. JULIAN SMITH/AAP

CRICKET: He is one of history's most-feared fast bowlers, and one of Australia's most-loved larrikins.

Now, Jeff Thompson is touching down in the Clarence Valley as he aims to support a burgeoning group of junior cricketers change their lives forever.

One half of one of the greatest bowling duos in Australian cricketing history with Dennis Lillee, Thomson was a man feared the world around.

But according to the seamer, who took 200 wickets in Test cricket, times have changed.

Through his work with leading speaker's groups, Thomson has travelled the world as an inspirational speaker and his next stop is Maclean Bowling Club tonight, where he will be a special guest along with former Baggy Green teammate Doug Walters.

The dinner has been organised by the Maclean Bowlign Club in an effort to raise funds for Lower Clarence cricketers planning to tour the UK.

The group, which includes Osca Pilon, Joel Imeson, Sean McFarlane, Troy McFarlane, Tom Mullins and Luke Lambert, will tour the UK as part of the 2018 Vikings Junior Cricket Development Tour led by the brother of Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon, Brendan.

Fellow Lower Clarence junior representative Tilly Dawson will also embark on a development tour to the UK which mirrors what the boys will be involved in.

