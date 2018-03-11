Thompson a cut above the competition

FOUR years ago, Nathan Thompson decided to put down his tools, and pick up a pair of scissors.

"From the moment he picked up a set of (hairdressing) tools, he was bloody brilliant,” boss Kerrie DiMattia said.

Mr Thompson was recognised by Grafton TAFE as their gold award winner, and as head barber for Prince Street Barbers under the umbrella of DiMattia & Co, it is reward for a commitment to excellence in a short period.

"He really hit the ground running,” Ms DiMattia said. "It wasn't just going to TAFE once a week. He's always practicing, he's online watching new things, and everything he didn't know he's asked.

"In 18 months he's become a phenomenal barber who's being asked by other barbers his opinion, and he's been on stage at expos demonstrating.

"He's not only changed trades, he's perfected it in a short period of time.”

Mr Thompson said the in his work as head barber with Prince Street Barbers, he's tried to put a modern spin on barbering, while still honouring the old school techniques.

"I'm very passionate about what I do. The whole industry is such a cool thing,” Mr Thompson said. "It's a real family - when we go away we catch up with other barbers and it's a very close knit industry.

"We also create friends in our clients as well.”

Mr Thompson is back to his original set of tools in between clients, renovating a new space to expand Prince Street Barbers, something Ms DiMattia said he has owned since its inception two years ago.

"He really runs the section. He does all of the marketing, all of the social media, everything,” she said.

Mr Thompson was presented his award at the annual Grafton Tafe awards of excellence last week.