Thomsen returns to the galley for Buccs

AGE AND EXPERIENCE: Kris Thomsen will make a long-awaited return at the back for the Yamba Buccaneers against Tenterfield today.

AGE AND EXPERIENCE: Kris Thomsen will make a long-awaited return at the back for the Yamba Buccaneers against Tenterfield today. Matthew McInerney

RUGBY UNION: Rugby stalwart Kris Thomsen will make his long-awaited return to the Yamba Buccaneers today as the side prepares for the unknown against a reformed Tenterfield Bumblebees.

Thomsen has not pulled on the black and gold since 2015 after he jumped the river mouth to help lead former junior club Iluka Cossacks to the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup premiership in 2016.

Thomsen had since hung up the boots, choosing to instead focus on his business interests, but, according to Buccaneers president Adrian Miller, the fullback has not missed a beat.

"I guess it is a case of you are a long time retired, so why not play while you still can,” Miller said. "Kris is still as fit as ever, and it is really good for the boys to have that experience there.

"We have got some quality outside backs who have not played a lot of football before, they will really do well with his guidance behind them.”

It has been a roller-coaster start to the season for the Buccaneers, who are yet to field a full-strength side due to injuries and work commitments.

The home side will again be without at least six regular team members for the clash against Tenterfield.

It is the first time they have hosted the Bumblebees - who also don a black and gold playing strip - at Kane Douglas Rugby Park after Tenterfield reformed at the start of 2018.

Tenterfield has kicked off the season with back-to-back wins against Kyogle and Murwillumbah, but Miller said they remained an unknown quantity.

"We have got no idea what to expect from them, we have not heard a thing from over there all season,” Miller said.

"It would be nice if we knew, but at the end of the day we don't change what we do based on our opponent.

"We are looking forward to welcoming them to Yamba a with a flogging.”