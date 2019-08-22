Thomson butter-fly's in QLD Short Course Championships

SWIMMING: Swimming North Coast travelled north for the 2019 Queensland Swimming Short Course Championships at the Sleeman Centre in Chandler, Brisbane last weekend.

The North Coast brought along a strong contingent comprised of 18 swimmers from eight different clubs competing in 111 events over the course of the weekend.

Grafton were represented well against some tough opposition by Andrea Thomson, who earned herself some strong results including 10th in the 50 metre backstroke and 14th in the 100 metre backstroke.

Some age groups at the championships had up to 200 swimmers competing from all around Australia and overseas.

The top club from the region was Alstonville who won six medals along with 11 top 10 places out of the total of 44.

Other North Coast clubs that travelled for the event were Coffs Harbour, Lismore Workers, Trinity Lismore, Twin Towns Swim Team, Murwillumbah and Kingscliff.

The next major swimming events for Swimming North Coast will be the 2019 NSW Senior and Junior State Short Course Championships taking place on August 23 and September 7 in Sydney.