Thomson creating her own current

South Grafton star Andrea Thomson returned from the NSW Country Swimming Championships last weekend to win seven of her races at the Mid North Coast Combined High Schools swimming Carnival in Grafton.

SPORTS AWARDS :February has been a huge month for our junior sports stars but one has risen high above the rest with a record-breaking bonanza in the pool.

Andrea Thomson practically lives in the pool and has been proving herself both for school and club at a number of representative carnivals.

Torpedo Thomson got off on a good foot with six top-10 finishes at the NSW Country Championships.

Grafton Physical Culture students Andrea Thomson, Eliza Berrick and Bree Hunter were ready for national titles. Photo: Adam Hourigan

She then returned to Grafton to compete in the Mid North Coast Zone CHS event last week, winning all seven of her events, some with record times, to gain her spot in the North Coast regionals yesterday.

But perhaps her most eye-catching meet was the South Grafton High School swimming carnival where she set a whopping eight new school records.

Taking part in nine events and blowing the competition away, Thomson wrote her name into the school’s history books.

Some of the records were more than 40 years old.

Often making her mark at North Coast and state swimming events, Thomson has gone on to become one of the strongest prospects in the pool from in recent years and has received just reward for her impressive efforts.

Thomson was up against some stiff competition for the award, with a number of high achievers shining at representative level in rugby league, hockey and athletics but her record feats were hard to look past.

The budding young star has joined Lismore Swimming Club in order to further her progress among some of the North Coast’s best talents but Thomson has also benefited from strong competition in the Clarence Valley, were a number of fellow competitors have also impressed and moved on to the regionals that took place yesterday.

Thomson, along with a collection of fellow Clarence stars, travelled to Coffs Harbour for the North Coast regional carnival yesterday.

You can expect to hear plenty more on torpedo Thomson as she looks to make her way to the top of the sport.