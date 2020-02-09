Thomson rewrites history books for South Grafton High

SWIMMING :Clarence Valley star Andrea Thomson had a week to remember as she rewrote the record books at South Grafton High School on Wednesday.

The multiclass talent was expected to clean up in the pool at the annual school carnival but few could have anticipated just how well she would do.

Thomson took part in nine events and broke school records in a whopping eight of them; some of the records were more than 40 years old.

Often making her mark at North Coast and state swimming events, Thomson has emerged as one of the strongest prospects in the pool from the region in recent years and has received just reward for her impressive efforts.

Moving on to the zone carnival at the Grafton Pool on February 24, Thomson will look to use her school carnival results as a springboard to success at zone, state and eventually national level.