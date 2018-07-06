Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 7000 litres of E10 has spilt as a result of the crash and the highway has been closed in both directions while the clean up begins.
About 7000 litres of E10 has spilt as a result of the crash and the highway has been closed in both directions while the clean up begins. Bev Lacey
Breaking

Bruce Highway closed after two major crashes

by SCOTT SAWYER
6th Jul 2018 8:26 AM

ABOUT $10,000 worth of E10 petrol and diesel spilt across the Bruce Hwy this morning after a truck rollover closed down North Queensland's major highway.

The crash happened about 7.15am at the intersection of Jourama Rd and the Bruce Hwy at Yuruga, about 90km north of Townsville.

About 7000 litres of E10 has spilt as a result of the crash and the highway has been closed in both directions while the clean up begins.

It's believed dedicated clean-up crews have been called to mop up the mess.

No fire has been reported.

The semi-trailer rolled, the truck and trailer is on its side at the moment.

Firefighters, police and paramedics are on scene but there have been no serious injuries reported at this stage.

Traffic diversions are currently in place.

Meanwhile the Bruce Hwy is also closed about 5km south of Proserpine after two 4WDs were involved in a head-on crash.

The crash happened just after 6am and two people were taken to Proserpine Hospital.

A woman in her 20s suffered a serious leg injury while a man in his late-teens suffered pelvic and abdominal injuries.

bruce highway e10 editors picks fuel spill

Top Stories

    'Lear' jet finish earns Ramornie berth

    premium_icon 'Lear' jet finish earns Ramornie berth

    Horses A LAST minute decision to aim at the July Carnival may be about to pay a rich dividend for Gosford trainer Tony Newing.

    Dedication in training rewarded with a top job

    Dedication in training rewarded with a top job

    News Do the training and you will get the reward.

    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    Highway bridge to close for six weeks

    News Road connections require closure of village entrance from next week

    Body cameras to become part of the uniform

    Body cameras to become part of the uniform

    Crime New police safety measures

    Local Partners