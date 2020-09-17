Thousands of dope plants seized in massive raids near Coffs

MORE than 3000 cannabis plants have been seized by police during a raid on a rural property.

Yesterday police raided a rural property in Thora, arresting three people and allegedly uncovering three separate cannabis crops with an estimated street value of more than $6.5 million.

During a search of the property police allegedly seized 3300 mature cannabis plants, 50 grams of methylamphetamine, cannabis leaf and 3kg of MDMA, with an estimated potential street value of $165,000.

In April this year, officers from Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad established Strike Force Anketell to investigate a criminal group involved in the large-scale cultivation, manufacture and supply of prohibited drugs across northern NSW.

The Strike Force was also investigating an alleged shooting incident at Kalang on April 26.

Their inquiries uncovered properties near Coffs Harbour allegedly being used to cultivate cannabis and store stolen goods, including vehicles.

Following extensive inquiries police moved in and made the arrests - two men and a woman aged 41, 36 and 21.

A second search warrant was executed simultaneously at a rural property in Missibotti where police allegedly located more than 180 vehicles and prohibited drugs, including one litre of GBL, cannabis and methylamphetamine.

Police allege that initial inquiries suggest nine vehicles, two trailers and a motor bike are believed to be stolen.

The 41-year-old man was charged with discharge firearm with intent, use unauthorised firearm, possess unauthorised firearm, manufacture prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), manufacture prohibited drug (indictable quantity - not cannabis), cultivate prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (x3) and knowingly direct activities of criminal group

The 36-year-old man was charged with discharge firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, manufacture prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), cultivate prohibited drug (large commercial quantity) and participate in criminal group.

They were refused bail to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

The 21-year-old woman was released pending further inquiries.