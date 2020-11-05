Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.
Mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.
News

Thousands of mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

by NATASHA EMECK
5th Nov 2020 3:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of mangoes from a Northern Territory supplier have been recalled after fruit fly larvae was found in a mango in South Australia.

South Australia's Department of Primary Industries and Regions has requested about 2000 trays of mangoes from the affected NT grower be pulled from supermarket shelves to be either fumigated or destroyed.

This includes all produce sent to South Australia since Monday, October 5, from the affected grower.

The outbreak was discovered by a member of the public who quickly notified authorities.

A spokeswoman from NT's Department of Industry they were working with the impacted supplier and SA officials.

"To date the supplier has complied with all national requirements," she said.

"Based on the current information, this is an isolated incident and no further recalls need to be issued.

"The department will continue to monitor the situation."

natasha.emeck@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Thousands of NT mangoes recalled after fruit fly find

food recall fruit fly mangoes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nymboida’s $150k investment for future fire emergencies

        Premium Content Nymboida’s $150k investment for future fire emergencies

        News Nymboida Community Hall is set to receive a much-needed facelift in preparation for future bushfire emergencies.

        CLARENCE FIRES: ‘It does have potential to break those lines’

        Premium Content CLARENCE FIRES: ‘It does have potential to break those...

        News Crews are keeping a close eye on a bushfire burning to the west of Grafton with hot...

        Preparation begins to rebuild Big River Way at Coldstream

        Premium Content Preparation begins to rebuild Big River Way at Coldstream

        News Work to establish a site compound for upgrade works that will deliver a jobs boost...

        Grafton runner strides out to Jacaranda Cup victory

        Premium Content Grafton runner strides out to Jacaranda Cup victory

        Horses Bugalugs, trained by John Shelton, put in a strong effort to win on his home track...