Woman caught with 1600 pills at music festival

THOUSANDS of ecstasy pills have been seized and 13 people, including three young women, charged at a Sydney music festival.

Incredibly, one of the young women had a total of 1600 caps on her and stunned police say they have never seen anything like it. NSW Police added that the sheer brazenness the festivalgoers who were carrying drugs was "incredible".

Tragically, a 25-year-old woman has been left fighting for her life, while three others were rushed to hospital for drug-related health issues and hundreds reported to paramedics.

A total of 187 people were searched and more than 3500 MDMA capsules were seized in a large police operation, including sniffer dogs, at the Midnight Mafia Music Festival at the Sydney Showground on Saturday.

The annual "hardstyle" festival attracted more than 14,000 ravers who watched on as 13 "international gangstas" took the stage.

Dozens of people were issued with court notices for drug possession. Picture: Instagram/ @jarredesmundo

Thirteen people were subsequently charged with drug supply while 32 people were issued with court notices for drug possession.

Among those arrested were a 21-year-old woman allegedly found in possession of almost 1600 MDMA capsules and an amount of cocaine; another 21-year-old woman allegedly carrying nearly 550 pills; and a 19-year-old woman allegedly caught with 200 capsules.

Sydney Olympic Park: 13 people were charged with drug supply, and more than 3,500 pills seized, at the Midnight Mafia Music Festival. A total of 187 people were searched during the operation. Thirteen people were subsequently arrested and charged with drug supply. #7News pic.twitter.com/7pxggKKbNi — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 5, 2018

During the event, 256 people sought medical treatment and three were taken to hospital for drug-related health issues. Detective Chief Inspector Gus Viera said he was greatly concerned by the large number of pills seized.

Police say they are concerned with the amount of drugs they discovered. Picture: iStock

"We saw more drugs seized today than recent events, one of the largest we've seen, which clearly shows our messaging is not getting through," Detective Chief Inspector Viera said in a statement.

"I am extremely disappointed with these results; however, we will continue to conduct these operations at upcoming festivals throughout the year.

"Those intent on bringing illicit drugs into these events will be caught, charged and put before the courts."

He later told Seven News officers had been left speechless by what they found.

"I've never seen anything like it, the sheer brazenness of it is incredible," he said.