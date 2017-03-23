Threat of Yamba landslip eases

THE threat of a landslip on some properties on Yamba hill has eased.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said property owners, occupiers and managers were notified of a red alert for possible slippage on Saturday because of high intensity rainfall, but easing of conditions through the week had reduced the risk from red to orange.

Mr Anderson said that under the orange alert level, owners/site managers and occupants are notified that should another 100mm of daily rainfall be received, they should monitor their land and/or buildings for evidence of movement.

He said if any evidence of movement is detected, the landowner/site manager should consider evacuation of occupants, and advise council of their action.

"It's good the threat has eased, but it is not over,” Mr Anderson said.

"Land occupiers should remain vigilant and report any land movement. Council will continue to monitor the conditions and will let people know if there is any change to threat levels.”