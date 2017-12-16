Threat to close down market

The Backyard Balladear Errol Gray was singing for his supper at the Maclean community markets on Saturday 11th October, 2014. Photo Debrah Novak / The Daily Examiner

ONE OF the Clarence Valley's long-term markets could be closed down because the tenderers have not filed the correct paperwork.

At Tuesday's Clarence Valley Council meeting councillors unanimously voted for a motion from Cr Richie Williamson to advise that none of the tenders to run the market met the requirements.

Cr Williamson said the submission did not include plans for waste management, car park, noise management and market operators' insurance.

He also noted the current tender had not provided information to a standard that complied with the the council's Tender Document and the Market Policy

The council voted to terminate Maclean Community Markets Incorporated's licence in 14 business days, unless the operator is able to demonstrate to the council's satisfaction complete compliance with the tender requirements.

Should that occur the council can negotiate with relevant community groups or local market operators to manage and operate the Maclean Markets as they are considered to be an important community event for the Maclean community.

The current operators are Betty and Errol Irons who have operated the markets for nearly 30 years.

Mrs Irons did not want to comment on the council decision until she had seen it in writing.