Threatening text message a hoax

POLICE have confirmed a text message warning residents to stay away from Grafton Shoppingworld for fear of an attack, sent to several Grafton residents last night, was a hoax.

Rumours circled Grafton yesterday evening after some people received a message warning them to keep away from Grafton Shoppingworld this weekend because there were concerns a shooting similar to the Christchurch attack was going to occur there.

Coffs Clarence District Police duty officer Peter Hayes said police have confirmed the source and that it was an off handed comment that "got out of control".

Investigations are ongoing to obtain if there is "any criminality to it".

"We take all those things seriously, of course," he said.

More information as it comes to hand.