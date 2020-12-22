‘Threats’ against cop accused of sexually assaulting teen

The police officer accused of sexual assault has been granted bail.

Threats have been made aginst a serving police officer, who is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault of a teenager, a court hearing has been told.

Magistrate Jeff Linden granted the policeman bail yesterday based on these threats and serious concerns about his safety if he remained in custody.

The bail application was originally set for Lismore local court last Wednesday but was adjourned to allow the reading of a 90-page interview transcript.

The crown submitted to the court the applicant posed an "unacceptable risk" if he was granted bail, after allegedly lying to police about disposing of his phone.

In deciding the bail application, Magistrate Linden said that he had "concerns" for a "continual imprisoned serving police officer on sexual offences".

The court heard "threats" against the applicant had already been made.

The bail is subject to numerous conditions including a prohibition on social media and the officer's phone number being given to police. The officer also has to surrender his passport to police and cannot approach the complainant or any witnesses.

The police officer, a 29-year old senior constable, is facing multiple charges of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 14-16.

The Professional Standards Command (PSC) investigators established Strike Force Yalu in September to investigate alleged reports of misconduct by the policeman, who is attached to the Northern Region.

The police officer, who is currently suspended without pay, appeared before Lismore Local Court via audio visual link.

The case will appear in Lismore Local Court for a mention on February 10.