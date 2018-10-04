Menu
Baby sugar glider born at Rainforestation at Kuranda
Sugar glider joeys a hit at Kuranda zoo

by Daniel Bateman
4th Oct 2018 5:50 AM
THREE baby animals have glided into the hearts of staff at a Far Northern zoo, but one keeper has warned the newborns are not as cuddly as you would think.

Rainforestation Nature Park at Kuranda recently welcomed three baby sugar gliders, born to different mothers, in the park's captive colony.

The first litter of the tiny marsupials consisted of one four month-old female.

Zookeepers were then overjoyed to find a second litter of small, hairless babies clinging to their mother in the wildlife enclosure last week, all estimated to be about three months old.

Rainforestation head wildlife keeper Kate Barnard said although keepers were overjoyed at the zoo's smallest additions, they would be closely monitoring future breeding.

"At present, the breeding is proceeding well," she said.

"But to prevent overpopulating or interbreeding, we may have to eventually separate males from females or look at swapping some with other wildlife parks. They're also not quite as innocent as they appear.

"They may be cute now, but as adults, they can be quite savage with their gnarly teeth," Ms Barnard said.

The sugar glider is possibly the most commonly known of all the glider species in Australia. Its name reflects its love of eating nectar and flowers.

