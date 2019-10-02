Three beeps for our healthcare system: beep-beep-hooray!

LUCKY COUTRY: Machines like this one help keep a countless number of Australians alive each year.

AS THE uniting voice of the whole of gen Y, I am often told by my elders to be a little more grateful for what I have been given.

From time to time I take out my headphones and listen to them.

After my dad was lucky enough to get a free scenic helicopter ride to intensive care last week, I have been able to experience first-hand just how good our public health system is.

For all the faults (often covered by such revered publications as ours), at a fundamental level we have things pretty good.

And nothing says we have it good like the number of robots working day and night to keep our loved ones alive.

As readers of this column are no doubt aware, I am a big fan of robots and their slow and steady march to world domination.

So it is no wonder that in order to come to terms with the sight of my father showing off the latest in breathing tube technology, I became fixated on the robotic wonders of the ward.

Communicating to their (for now) human masters by way of the beep, the machines convey any number of positive or negative messages, some fast and loud, others rhythmic and restrained.

I came to think of the beep as a representation of economic and social investment in our health system.

The more beeps, the more investment in lifesaving technology.

Of course, Australia is what I like to call a "Maximum Beep Nation”, or MBN.

MBNs are nations - fuelled by years of economic success - who have developed a healthcare system full of all manner of beeps, each one reminding us how bloody lucky we are to be able to be hooked up.

Blood pressure through the roof? There's a beep for that.

Propofol running low? There's a beep for that.

Disconnected your brain fluid tube? There's a beep for that too.

So many people in the community will have experienced the trauma of watching a loved one lie in a bed surrounded by beeps.

In many of those cases it may not have mattered how hard the machines beeped, their loved one may not have left the hospital the same way they entered.

But the take home is that we are able to receive this care in the first place - imagine living in a "Minimal Beep Nation”.

Widely considered to have one of the worst healthcare systems in the world, Sierra Leone has a life expectancy of 52 years for men and 54 for women. That is almost 30 years less than the average Australian.

Here, like in many other MBNs (hmmm, didn't think that one through) there is no free helicopter ride to recovery or a brain fluid tube to salvation.

Their healthcare system - already struggling - almost collapsed after the country struggled to contain the Ebola outbreak and those in the worst-affected regions could not even access support for childbirth.

So on behalf of my gen Y brethren, I would like to thank those from previous generations for the work (and money) they put in to making the health system in this country so damn loud.