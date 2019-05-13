Menu
Hotel staff have made a horror find in a room over the weekend. Picture: Lino Mirgeler / dpa / AFP
Offbeat

Horror find inside remote hotel room

13th May 2019 8:33 AM

German police are investigating the deaths of three people found in a German Bavarian hotel room with crossbow bolts in their bodies.

The corpses, all German citizens, and two crossbows were discovered by hotel staff around midday on Saturday in the remote riverside hotel in the city of Passau near the Austrian border.

The three were a 33-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man from Rhineland-Palatinate state and a 30-year-old woman from Lower Saxony who had jointly booked the room on Friday.

Police said there were no initial indications anyone else was involved.

According to the BBC, another hotel guest who was on a short stay told local newspaper Passauer Neue Presse it had been a "completely quiet night".

The hotel manager said the three dead had planned to stay for three nights but had not ordered breakfast.

Post-mortems will be carried out in coming days.

