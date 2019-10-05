Three-car crash on Pacific Highway

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a three-car crash on the Pacific Highway around 7pm this evening.

The crash, south of Four Mile Lane, has closed the highway in both directions with traffic heavily backed up.

Police, Fire and Rescue, the Rural Fire Service and ambulance were in attendance.

B-double trucks were being parked with about 15 trucks waiting in the northbound lane for first responders to re-open the highway.

Police were turning traffic around at both ends of the scene with the road completely blocked.

More information as it comes to hand.