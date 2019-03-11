Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have charged three people, including a 16-year-old girl, after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted.
Police have charged three people, including a 16-year-old girl, after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted. File
Crime

Three charged after man escapes campsite terror

11th Mar 2019 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been charged after a man was allegedly held against his will and seriously assaulted at Noosaville yesterday morning.

About 6.30am on March 10, a 19-year-old man presented to Noosa Hospital with injuries to his face, arms, legs and feet.

It will be alleged the man had been restrained at a campsite in bushland on Eenie Creek for two days where he was repeatedly assaulted.

Police will further allege the trio also threatened the man's life.

The man managed to escape about 5am and flagged down a member of the public after reaching the road where he was taken to hospital.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with deprivation of liberty and assault occasioning bodily harm while a 48-year-old man has been charged with deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing tainted property.

Both will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow.

More Stories

assault occasioning bodily harm crime deprivation of liberty eenie creek noosa hospital noosaville queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Weapons arrest, drug incident at dance festival

    premium_icon Weapons arrest, drug incident at dance festival

    Crime TWO incidents spoilt an otherwise perfect report card for the inaugural G-Fest event aimed at providing entertainment for local youth.

    Surprise candidate enters Clarence election race

    premium_icon Surprise candidate enters Clarence election race

    Politics Sixth candidate throws hat in the ring

    Meet the candidates running for Clarence in NSW Election

    premium_icon Meet the candidates running for Clarence in NSW Election

    News POLL: Who will you vote for in the seat of Clarence?

    Tucabia pull off last round miracle to make finals

    premium_icon Tucabia pull off last round miracle to make finals

    Cricket YARDY's men show plenty of heart to turn season around.