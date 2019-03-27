Menu
Three children hit by car close to schools

by Kate Kyriacou and Tom Chamberlin
27th Mar 2019 5:24 PM
A CAR has struck and injured three children on a Caboolture road where there are two schools.

Queensland Ambulance Service said eight crews were on scene treating a boy and two teenage girls.

A spokeswoman said crews were treating a male child with "significant" leg injuries and a wrist injury, a teenage girl, also with significant leg injuries and pelvic injuries and another teenage girl lacerations and an arm injury.

A fourth person - believed to be the driver of the car - is also being assessed by paramedics.

Critical care and high acuity paramedics are on scene treating patients.

The crash happened on Cottrill Rd, where both the Australian Christian College and the Pumicestone State School are located.

A police spokesman said officers were currently speaking to the driver and that police had been told up to six people were injured.

The spokesman said it was believed students were among those injured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three patients currently being treated were in a serious condition.

But paramedics were also assessing four other patients. Their injuries are unknown but are believed to be less serious and all are in a stable condition.

