Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing a number of people and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
Multiple attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing a number of people and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)
News

Devastation as Indonesia bombed

by AP
13th May 2018 3:59 PM

A SUICIDE bomber disguised as a churchgoer was involved in one of three targeted attacks in Indonesiaâ€™s second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens, police said.

The first attack struck a Sunday Mass at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church, killing four people, including the suspected bomber, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told reporters at the scene. He said two police officers were among a total of 40 wounded.

Debris is seen at a church where an explosion went off in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi
Debris is seen at a church where an explosion went off in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi

It was followed by a second explosion minutes later at the Christian Church of Diponegoro that killed two people. Another two died in a third attack at the cityâ€™s Pantekosta Church, Mangera said.

Members of police bomb squad inspect wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi
Members of police bomb squad inspect wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi

One person died in a hospital, bringing the death toll to nine, he said. The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention centre near Jakarta that left six officers and three inmates dead. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Members of police bomb squad inspect wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi
Members of police bomb squad inspect wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaeda-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people. In recent years the country has faced a new threat as the rise of the Islamic State group in the Middle East invigorated local militant networks.

bombs churches indonesia terror attack

Top Stories

    SNEAK PEEK: New op shopping experience in Grafton

    SNEAK PEEK: New op shopping experience in Grafton

    Business A VIDEO of the new store and new location that is about to take Salvation Army's Family Store in Grafton to the next level.

    Once, twice, three times for the crown for Bronte

    Once, twice, three times for the crown for Bronte

    News New Jacaranda Queen candidate keen to shine on stage

    • 13th May 2018 3:58 PM
    ‘Gambling debt’ behind alleged kidnapping plot

    ‘Gambling debt’ behind alleged kidnapping plot

    Crime Gambling debt behind young child's abduction, allege police

    Police allege boy was 'kidnapped for ransom'

    Police allege boy was 'kidnapped for ransom'

    Crime The boy has been found and a man helping police

    Local Partners