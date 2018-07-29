Menu
A mass shooting has left at three people dead in New Orleans.
Crime

Chaos after mass shooting in New Orleans

by Staff Writer
29th Jul 2018 3:34 PM

A MASS shooting in New Orleans has left three people dead and at least seven injured.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne around 8.30pm local time (11.30am AEST).

Police said three victims died at the scene while the seven injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Three of the injured victims were taken by ambulance, while the four remaining arrived by private rides.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, the Saturdayâ€™s shooting happened in the vicinity of Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge, which has been the site of gang violence in the past.

