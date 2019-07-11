Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Threee people are dead and a man and young girl have been winched to safety in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Newcastle.
Threee people are dead and a man and young girl have been winched to safety in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Newcastle.
News

Three dead as girl rescued from capsized yacht

by Nick Hansen
11th Jul 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are dead and a man and young girl have been winched to safety in a tragic boating accident off the coast of Newcastle.

The 11.7m catamaran with five people on board capsized 13km offshore just after 10am and an emergency beacon was activated.

Paramedics attended in the Westpac Rescue Helicopter after an emergency beacon was activated, with the man and girl winched to safety.

"(Crews) had winched two survivors and unfortunately there has been no other survivors in this incident. It's absolutely tragic," NSW Ambulance Inspector Luke Wiseman said.

Police confirmed three bodies had been found in the water and retrieved by Marine Rescue.

The two survivors have been flown to John Hunter Hospital.

The catamaran got into trouble just north of Newcastle, directly off Stockton Beach.

More Stories

editors picks fatality newcastle winching yacht crash

Top Stories

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Bernadette puts a smile on kids' dials

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Bernadette puts a smile on kids' dials

    Feature Meet the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards people's choice finalists each day

    Dogs bring the heat for July carnival

    premium_icon Dogs bring the heat for July carnival

    Greyhounds Quick times run in feature finals

    'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    premium_icon 'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    News 'You feel paranoid, you feel traumatised and you feel abused'

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence

    GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence

    Whats On Don't miss any of the fantastic acts this week with our guide