Three-digit number plate costs more than a new Ferrari
VICTORIAN black and white numerical number plate '101' set a new Australian record when it sold for $510,000 at actuion on Monday.
The price was almost double the previous record price of $268,000 paid for the plate '124' at a Shannons acution in February.
Sale of the plate was completed after a prolonged duel amongst floor, phone and online bidders that opened at $300,000 and resulted in victory to the floor bidder.
For less, you could pick up a new Ferrari 488 GTB for $470,000 plus on-roads. Or there;s the Honda HSX for $420,000. Maybe even a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 at $428,000.
The next best number plate result was $157,000 paid for '453', while '752' made $150,000.
When the cars rolled out, classic vehicles saw quality Australian and American classics achieving excellent results.
The standout sale was $94,000 paid for a rare, four-speed manual 1976 Holden LX Torana SS 5.0 litre V8 Hatchback, whose price was driven above its high estimate by a bevy of phone, floor and online bidders.
Underscoring the excellent result, the Torana was complete but still required attention throughout to bring it back to pristine condition.
Equally noteworthy were the results for three other classic Holden models. A 1972 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 308 Coupe brought $82,000, a black, one family owner from new 1970 Holden HG Brougham 308 sedan sold for $58,000, while a 1977 Holden HZ Premier 4.2-litre V8 sedan made $38,000.
In another strong result for a local car, a collectible 1980 Holden HDT VC 'Brock' Commodore sedan sold above estimate for $60,000.
Notable Australian Ford results included $121,000 paid for a highly-optioned and factory-verified 1974 Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe offered with 'no reserve', while a Mopar enthusiast purchased a rare V8-powered 1972 VH E55 Valiant Charger 770SE Coupe presented in expertly-restored condition, for $115,000.
American classics were also in strong demand, with a familiar 1957 Cadillac Eldorado that previously featured in Shannons TV commercials selling for $109,000.
A rare and collectible left-hand drive 1970 Chrysler 300 Hurst coupe - one of just 502 built - sold for $61,000, while a left-hand-drive 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 Coupe brought $72,000.
Two Nissan 1990s Nissan GT-R Coupes offered with 'no reserve' both brought strong money, indicating the growing world interest in modern Japanese performance cars, with a factory-original 1995 Skyline R33 GTR V-Spec Coupe selling for $41,500 after a long bidding duel, while a 1999 R34 GT-R V-Spec Coupe with 27,000km on its odometer owned by an older enthusiast sold for $90,000.
Among the vintage cars on offer, the top result was $85,000 paid for a 1927 Rolls-Royce 20HP Barker' Tourer.
Another interesting result that supported the value of well-constructed 'tribute classics' was the $70,000 paid for a 1979 Banko Classic 'Ferrari 365 GTS Daytona Spyder' Replica fitted with a fibreglass body and powered by a 350-cid V8 Chevrolet engine - a fraction of the $4 million or more it might take today to buy the real thing today.