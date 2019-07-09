Menu
Community kicks off NAIDOC celebrations
Three generations march for the future

Jenna Thompson
9th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

THE gloomy weather couldn't deter Clarence Valley Indigenous communities from celebrating NAIDOC Week with a march through Grafton on Monday morning.

Multiple generations from the Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Yaegl nations all came together for the event which started at Market Square and ended with a morning tea and flag-raising ceremony at Memorial Park.

Mavis Green was honoured to see three generations of her family at the march.

"I feel really proud to do it and very proud to be here today with the grandchildren and great grandchildren, it's lovely," Ms Green said.

"It's just wonderful; I'm very blessed."

 

While this was the second time Ms Green had marched in Grafton, this would be a first for granddaughter Brianne Green.

"For me, it's all about family, getting everyone together, getting all the Aunties together to celebrate," she said.

In attendance were Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons, general manager Ashley Lindsay and councillor Debrah Novak.

For more activities happening this week, visit the Grafton NAIDOC Facebook page.

