Three golden guitars for our sisters

SAY CHEESE: Mollie, Brooke and Sam McClymont at the Toyota Country Music Cavalcade at the 46th Tamworth Country Music Festival in Tamworth. Brendan Esposito/AAP

WHAT a way to kick off the new year.

Home-grown Grafton sisters The McClymonts are on a high after taking out Album of the Year, Group or Duo of the Year and Contemporary Country Album of the Year for their album Endless, which was released last year.

Sam McClymont said the win probably won't sink in for another week.

"We love this album (Endless), we felt like we put our heart and soul into this and it's what's been happening in the last three years of our lives," she said.

"To walk away with three Golden Guitars, we were blown away."

Sam said the album was more personal than their previous albums.

"When we were really young - like our first EP came out when we were in our 20s - I think then you find it a bit harder to wear your heart on your sleeve," she said.

"You're trying to write a hit and you're a bit insecure and shy.

"But when you're older, you lay everything out on the table and you don't shy away from that anymore."

The sisters - Sam, Brooke and Mollie - have spent the last week in Tamworth at the Country Music Festival, which has become somewhat of a second home.

"It was just so nice to be there," Sam said. "It does take you back to the days when we'd drive from Grafton in the school holidays.

"Grafton and Tamworth are our two homes. it's been really nice to still be here after releasing out first EP all those years ago and people are still enjoying what we do.

"We know how lucky we are, Saturday night really kicked off the year with a bang."

Sam said over the years, it had been difficult to know whether they would still be able to continue what they loved while having a family, but now they all knew it was possible with Sam having a child in 2017 and Mollie pregnant with her second baby.

"We've always put 100 per cent into our music. We've missed a lot of important family events or things for friends. We've missed having a life because we wanted to put everything into our music and we wanted to achieve so many things. We didn't know if it was possible to do both," she said.

"Brooke was the guinea pig for it all. We worked out that you could have both and make it work."

She added they were very lucky to have a family support network around to help them. I feel we get the best of both worlds.

"Poor Brooke did get the wrong end of the stick though. We had no idea what it was like. We had her working right up until two weeks before the birth.

"When we had ours, she said, 'yeah, girls, I'm going to work your butts off'."