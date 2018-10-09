Which NSW landmarks should be in ‘seven wonders’ list?

THREE of the state's travel landmarks are vying for a place in the "seven wonders of Australia".

A poll of 67,000 Australians has short-listed the Sydney Opera House, Lord Howe Island and the Blue Mountains among the top 20 natural sites, landmarks and architectural sites.

A panel of travel industry judges will hand down the final list of seven sites next month.

Respondents were given a list of 50 sites around the country and asked to rate their favourites on desirability as a travel spot, natural and historic value and beauty.

Lord Howe Island. Picture: Supplied

The Blue Mountains. Picture: James Horan/Destination NSW

Other sites in the final top 20 include the 12 Apostles, the Australian War Memorial, Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef. The Port Arthur Historic Site, Wave Rock, Fraser Island and Kings Canyon are also on the shortlist.

The survey was run by an online travel company but the campaign has the backing of the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife, which intends to highlight Australia's greatest natural assets.

"Australia has lost 75 per cent of its rainforest and nearly 50 per cent of all forests in the last 200 years, and without a lasting form of protection, habitat can be degraded or destroyed," foundation chief executive Ian Derbyshire said.

The online holiday guide running the poll, Experience Oz, claims it will be the first fair mass-survey of Australia's most important sites.

Kings Canyon in Northern Territory. Picture: iStock

The Australian War Memorial in ACT. Picture: Kym Smith

The 12 Apostles in Victoria. Picture: iStock

"People have been making lists of the top icons of Australia for years, but they have always come from the - often biased - perspective of one writer. We now live in the age of crowdsourcing," company spokesman Matt Hobbs said.