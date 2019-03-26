Three in a row for Edmonds mare

RACING: The Farewell Matt Elkerton Class 3 Handicap was music to Toby Edmonds' ears as Elusive Melody chimed in for the win.

The Gold Coast trainer's only runner at Grafton started $1.60 favourite and did not let the punters down, cruising home by more than a length from Stirling Osland-trained Arugula ($5.50, Matthew Paget) and Paddy Cunningham-trained Two Ducks Artie ($12, Jason Taylor).

Ridden by Ryan Maloney, the four-year-old mare came to Grafton in red-hot form on the back of two provincial wins and made it three from three.

"She'll probably go through to city grade now, a mid-weeker I'd say,” Edmonds said.

"It was a good ride, he rode it well, so I'm really pleased.”

Edmonds hinted a return trip to Grafton in just over three months was not out of the question for Elusive Melody.

"She could possibly come back for July,” he said.

"There's a couple we're targeting for the carnival, so it's good to get them here to have a look at the track so they get used to it.”

CRJC RACE DATES:

Tuesday, April 2

Monday, April 15

Monday, April 29

Monday, May 6

Friday, May 17

Saturday, June 8

July Carnival starts June 30