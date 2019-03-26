Three in a row for Edmonds mare
RACING: The Farewell Matt Elkerton Class 3 Handicap was music to Toby Edmonds' ears as Elusive Melody chimed in for the win.
The Gold Coast trainer's only runner at Grafton started $1.60 favourite and did not let the punters down, cruising home by more than a length from Stirling Osland-trained Arugula ($5.50, Matthew Paget) and Paddy Cunningham-trained Two Ducks Artie ($12, Jason Taylor).
Ridden by Ryan Maloney, the four-year-old mare came to Grafton in red-hot form on the back of two provincial wins and made it three from three.
"She'll probably go through to city grade now, a mid-weeker I'd say,” Edmonds said.
"It was a good ride, he rode it well, so I'm really pleased.”
Edmonds hinted a return trip to Grafton in just over three months was not out of the question for Elusive Melody.
"She could possibly come back for July,” he said.
"There's a couple we're targeting for the carnival, so it's good to get them here to have a look at the track so they get used to it.”
CRJC RACE DATES:
Tuesday, April 2
Monday, April 15
Monday, April 29
Monday, May 6
Friday, May 17
Saturday, June 8
July Carnival starts June 30