Three in a row leaves owner speechless

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The SPAR Maclean team at the Clarence Valley Business Awards this year.

IT MAY be the first time Maclean's Bob Little has been left speechless.

The charismatic owner of SPAR Maclean was honoured at the retail chain's Trade Show and Gala Awards presentation on Saturday, with the announcement the local business had won the title

of Australia's Store of the Year for an unprecedented third year in a row.

It comes just two weeks after the franchise took the top award at the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards, and Mr Little said he was "just blown away”

by it.

"It's unbelievable - I thought there's guaranteed to be another store that had upped their ante and taken out the top spot,” he said.

"So when they announced it that was really something, it really did rock me.”

Reflecting on the latest win, Mr Little said he believed the store's continuing success all

came down to the motto

he lived by: treat people

the way you'd like to be treated.

"I know lots of people

use that saying but I

don't know how many people live by it,” he said.

"I believe I have a responsibility to the community to train people with that belief, because if you do you can't ever go wrong.

"If nothing else it just empowers staff to make decisions on the run.

"It makes it easy for them.

"I look after staff and I want them to enjoy coming to work and I think you get that back.”

The store also took

home the prize for best

fresh department, which includes the fruit and vegetable section and the deli section.

Store manager Tina Ross said: "That was great but the best one was store of the year.”