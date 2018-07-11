Menu
Race 5 Fall | Footage: Racing NSW
Three jockeys fall at Grafton carnival

Caitlan Charles
by
11th Jul 2018 3:25 PM
THREE jockeys have fallen from their saddle on the home stretch of Race 5 of the GDSC Ramornie Handicap Day.

Jockeys Josh Adams, Ben Looker and Jake Hull are believed to have been involved in the fall.

All jockeys are conscious, however, one appears to be in a worse condition than the others and has sustained a concussion. It has yet to be confirmed who.

One horse has been injured.

Looker was racing the Ramornie Handicap later today for John Shelton on Belflyer. He was also racing in the TURSA Inglis Bonus Grafton Guineas for Ross Stitt.

Josh Adams was also racing for Scott Henley on Lover Legs.

More information as it comes to hand.

Grafton Daily Examiner

