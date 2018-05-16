Menu
Another suspected terror attack has happened in Indonesia, Picture: Twitter
Three killed in police station attack

by Staff writers
16th May 2018 1:43 PM

POLICE have killed three people after an attempted attack on Indonesia's Riau police station, one was suspected to have a bomb strapped to their body.

The attack comes after a wave of attacks on police in Java and the bombing of several Christian Churches.

On Monday, a family of suicide bombers - including an eight-year-old girl - waged terrorist attacks in Indonesia using pipe bombs made from a chemical dubbed the "Mother of Satan".

 

And members of another family were all killed in an explosion in their apartment where they are believed to have been making bombs for yet another attack with the same chemicals, on Sunday night, local time.

A family, riding two motorbikes, detonated themselves at a security checkpoint at the Surabaya police headquarters in East Java.

Four of the family, including the parents, were killed as well as another two members. An eight-year-old girl was injured and taken to hospital.

It cames just 24 hours after another family - parents and four children, age nine to 18, perpetrated suicide bombings on three churches in Surabaya, killing 18, including six perpetratrors, and injuring more than 40 others.

More to come.

