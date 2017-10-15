Three men arrested after a series of milk thefts

The alleged theft of milk products from a Grafton distributor has landed three you local men in court.

THREE men have been arrested after a series of thefts of milk from a major supplier in Grafton.

The three men will appear in court later this month after being charged with the theft of milk products at Grafton.

Police said between August and September, investigators from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command were investigating the large scale theft of milk products from a premises at Grafton.

The premises in Dobie Street had milk, flavoured milk and assorted dairy products regularly stolen.

Investigators believed that due to the quantities of products being regularly taken, the items were being sold or distributed throughout the area.

Police will allege that three men used bolt cutters to cut locks from refrigerator doors on at least three occasions during August and September.

The damaged occasioned to the locks required the doors to be replaced.

Following an appeal to the local community for information, three men were arrested last week.

The men, two aged 19 and a 20-year-old were taken to Grafton Police Station on Wednesday, where they were each charged with aggravated, break enter and steal in company.

The men were granted bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday, October 23.