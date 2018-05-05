Three-month sentence for trashing rental property

SUSPENDED SENTENCE: The man must avoid reoffending over the next 18 months or the full sentence could be activated.

A 26-YEAR-OLD man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to wilful damage after a drunken, grief-fuelled rampage through a rental property at Clinton on January 6.

The court was shown photos of the extensive damage done to the property, which included a damaged screen door, damaged windows, smashed mirrors, and blood sprayed over the carpet in several rooms.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client had returned from his grandmother's funeral that day and started drinking with his partner, after which he could not remember inflicting any of the damage.

"All he can remember is they were watching TV and then he woke up in the watch house," Mr Pepito said.

Mr Pepito said his client was highly remorseful and had fixed the damage in the weeks following the incident, which was backed up by the fact no restitution was sought and the bond had been returned.

He also said his client had since been diagnosed with bi-polar affective disorder, which could go some way to explaining some of his client's prior convictions on similar charges.

Magistrate Melanie Ho sentenced the man to three months in prison given his prior history, but suspended the sentence for 18 months.