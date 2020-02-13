Custody a ‘wake-up call’ for man sentenced on drug charge

A MAN sentenced on Tuesday for 13 drug, driving and weapons offences including supplying up to $7000 worth of ice, has been released from custody.

Samuel Ric Murray Landers faced myriad charges he committed between February and November last year all while already on a community corrections order for driving while suspended.

Landers pleaded guilty to one count of supply prohibited drug in commercial quantity, four counts of possess prohibited drug, three counts of drive while cancelled, two counts of possess prohibited weapon, one count of behave in offensive manner in public, one count of motor vehicle exceed speed 20km/h, and one count of custody of knife in public place.

Landers has been refused bail in custody since police apprehended him on November 1 in possession of 8.62 gram of methylamphetamine with an estimated street value of up to $7000.

He appeared via video link in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday, assuring Magistrate Kathy Crittenden in sentencing that he wouldn't be back before her.

"I won't fail this time. It's upwards and onwards for me your honour," Landers said.

Ms Crittenden said the past three-months in custody had been a "wake-up call" to offender.

"You've had three-months in custody, I'm sure you don't want to go back," she said.

Ms Crittenden imposed a one-month sentence each for the drug supply charge and possession of prohibited weapons. A 12-month community corrections order was imposed for the driving offences and Landers' licence has been disqualified for 12 months.

"I won't be driving for three years," Landers smiled.