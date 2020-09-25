Menu
Crime

Three more charged over Surfers stabbing death

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
25th Sep 2020 7:41 AM
Three more people have been charged over the murder of a Beenleigh father in Surfers Paradise on Wednesday night.

It brings the number of people charged over the incident to five.

A 24-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault.

Gold Coast stabbing victim Raymond Harris. Photo: Supplied
Gold Coast stabbing victim Raymond Harris. Photo: Supplied

A 19-year-old Surfers Paradise woman and a 32-year-old Rocklea man have both been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All three people will appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

Raymond Harris died after he suffered a stab wound during an incident on Cavill Avenue, in the heart of Surfers Paradise about 9pm on Wednesday.

The other men charged were a 21-year-old man from Tinana and an 18-year-old from Pimpama.

The were each charged with one count of murder and three of assault.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Three more charged over Surfers stabbing death

