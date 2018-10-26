Menu
Leilani Hockney reads a book at the Family and Community Place Yarrabilba.
Health

Triple dose of immunisation centres

by Judith kerr
26th Oct 2018 9:28 AM

LOGAN City Council plans to open three new immunisation clinics and merge two others by the end of next year.

The first new clinic will open at Yarrabilbas Family and Community Place next month. The clinic will operate every Wednesday and will service Tamborine, Logan Village, Buccan, Cedar Creek and Jimboomba.

Council is hoping that by early next year, a new clinic will open at Flagstone State School with another new clinic hoped to start in 2019 at Greenbank State High.

 

The new Family and Community Place at Yarrabilba will offer an immunisation program. PHOTOS: JUDITH KERR
The new Family and Community Place at Yarrabilba will offer an immunisation program. PHOTOS: JUDITH KERR

 

The clinics will provide vaccinations listed under the national immunisation program schedule and national health guidelines.

The Yarrabilba Family and community Place opened on October 8 and in its first week 398 people visited.

